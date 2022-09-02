Learning Technologies Group (LON:LTG) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $103.90

Learning Technologies Group plc (LON:LTG – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 103.90 ($1.26) and last traded at GBX 109.75 ($1.33), with a volume of 118934 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 108.30 ($1.31).

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LTG shares. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Learning Technologies Group from GBX 250 ($3.02) to GBX 200 ($2.42) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Learning Technologies Group from GBX 180 ($2.17) to GBX 165 ($1.99) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 124.57 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 138.12. The firm has a market cap of £864.87 million and a P/E ratio of 5,553.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.55, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.17.

In other news, insider Kath Kearney Croft purchased 8,354 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 120 ($1.45) per share, for a total transaction of £10,024.80 ($12,113.10).

Learning Technologies Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of talent and learning solutions, content, services, and digital platforms to corporate and government clients. It operates through Software & Platforms Division, Content & Services Division, GP Strategies, and Other segments.

