LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $148.50.
Several research analysts recently commented on TREE shares. Northland Securities cut shares of LendingTree from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, May 6th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of LendingTree in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of LendingTree from $180.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of LendingTree from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of LendingTree from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th.
LendingTree Stock Down 0.9 %
Shares of TREE stock opened at $30.23 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.13 and a 200-day moving average of $73.63. The company has a quick ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. LendingTree has a 12-month low of $28.64 and a 12-month high of $169.48. The company has a market capitalization of $385.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 1.65.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TREE. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 7.2% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in LendingTree by 5.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in LendingTree by 59.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.
LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LT Intermediate Company, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.
