Leonicorn Swap (LEOS) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $712,039.90

Leonicorn Swap (LEOS) traded 12.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. Leonicorn Swap has a total market capitalization of $712,039.90 and $143,839.00 worth of Leonicorn Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Leonicorn Swap has traded 18.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Leonicorn Swap coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0699 or 0.00000350 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 80.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $301.27 or 0.01507821 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005005 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001658 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002276 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00828428 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00015773 BTC.
About Leonicorn Swap
Leonicorn Swap’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,183,538 coins. Leonicorn Swap’s official Twitter account is @swapleonicorn and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Leonicorn Swap is https://reddit.com/r/LeonicornSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Leonicorn Swap
