Lerøy Seafood Group ASA (OTC:LYSFY) Price Target Cut to €60.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Lerøy Seafood Group ASA (OTC:LYSFY – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from €70.00 ($71.43) to €60.00 ($61.22) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Nordea Equity Research lowered shares of Lerøy Seafood Group ASA from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.

LYSFY opened at $13.95 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.46. Lerøy Seafood Group ASA has a one year low of $13.95 and a one year high of $18.11.

Lerøy Seafood Group ASA produces, processes, markets, sells, and distributes seafood products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Wildcatch; Farming; and Value-Added Processing, Sales and Distribution. The company offers smoked and gravad salmon, and trout products; farmed and wild catch whole fishes; fillets and portions; ready to eat and ready to cook products; fish blocks and cubes; breaded products; pre-fried fish burgers and patties; crustaceans and molluscs; seaweeds; and other products.

