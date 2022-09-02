Lethean (LTHN) 24 Hour Volume Tops $34.00

Lethean (LTHN) traded up 40.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 2nd. Lethean has a market cap of $117,054.73 and $34.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lethean coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Lethean has traded 11.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Lethean alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,940.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,577.07 or 0.07908796 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000308 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00027055 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.36 or 0.00162265 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61.30 or 0.00307418 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.59 or 0.00760227 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $116.07 or 0.00582081 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001127 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Lethean Profile

Lethean (LTHN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Lethean’s total supply is 865,787,039 coins and its circulating supply is 795,787,039 coins. The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Lethean is intensecoin.com. Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Lethean

According to CryptoCompare, “Lethean is the synthesis of blockchain and VPN technology created for the new age of digital censorship and geo-restricted content. Lethean incorporates the anonymous Cryptonote blockchain to empower users to purchase proxy and VPN services. Lethean was rebranded from IntenseCoin and it is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency based on the Cryptonight v2 algorithm. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them as well as to access blocked content on the Web. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lethean directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lethean should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lethean using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lethean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lethean and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.