LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $102.33.
A number of brokerages have commented on LGIH. JMP Securities decreased their price target on LGI Homes from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on LGI Homes from $85.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on LGI Homes from $108.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.
LGI Homes Stock Performance
NASDAQ:LGIH opened at $92.73 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.05. LGI Homes has a twelve month low of $71.73 and a twelve month high of $165.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 13.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other LGI Homes news, Director Ryan Edone purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $82.38 per share, for a total transaction of $82,380.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,205,971.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of LGI Homes
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in LGI Homes by 298.0% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in LGI Homes during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in LGI Homes by 900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in LGI Homes during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in LGI Homes during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.
LGI Homes Company Profile
LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to companies looking to acquire single-family rental properties.
