LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $102.33.

A number of brokerages have commented on LGIH. JMP Securities decreased their price target on LGI Homes from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on LGI Homes from $85.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on LGI Homes from $108.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

LGI Homes Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LGIH opened at $92.73 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.05. LGI Homes has a twelve month low of $71.73 and a twelve month high of $165.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 13.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Insiders Place Their Bets

LGI Homes ( NASDAQ:LGIH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $5.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.47 by $0.73. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 29.21% and a net margin of 14.67%. The firm had revenue of $723.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $715.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that LGI Homes will post 18.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other LGI Homes news, Director Ryan Edone purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $82.38 per share, for a total transaction of $82,380.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,205,971.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of LGI Homes

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in LGI Homes by 298.0% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in LGI Homes during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in LGI Homes by 900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in LGI Homes during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in LGI Homes during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

LGI Homes Company Profile

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to companies looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

Featured Stories

