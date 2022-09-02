LikeCoin Market Capitalization Tops $5.51 Million (LIKE)

LikeCoin (LIKE) traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 2nd. One LikeCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0048 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges. LikeCoin has a total market capitalization of $5.51 million and approximately $1,981.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, LikeCoin has traded 12.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About LikeCoin

LIKE is a coin. It was first traded on February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 1,081,994,160 coins and its circulating supply is 1,143,709,021 coins. The official website for LikeCoin is like.co. LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for LikeCoin is medium.com/likecoin.

Buying and Selling LikeCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LikeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LikeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LikeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

