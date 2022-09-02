Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $147.60.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LECO. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $143.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $134.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research report on Monday, August 1st.

Institutional Trading of Lincoln Electric

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LECO. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 0.5% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 1.7% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 2.2% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 3.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 74.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lincoln Electric Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of LECO opened at $137.15 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.62. Lincoln Electric has a 52 week low of $118.17 and a 52 week high of $148.54.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $969.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $936.62 million. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 50.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lincoln Electric will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Lincoln Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 36.78%.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

