Linear (LINA) Trading Down 7.5% This Week

Linear (LINA) traded down 11.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 2nd. During the last seven days, Linear has traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar. Linear has a total market capitalization of $80.46 million and $29.37 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Linear coin can now be purchased for about $0.0240 or 0.00000055 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005020 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,920.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00004357 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005131 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005020 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002567 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.19 or 0.00131463 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00034385 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.17 or 0.00086183 BTC.

Linear Profile

Linear (CRYPTO:LINA) is a coin. Its launch date was April 2nd, 2018. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,356,728,855 coins. Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Linear is linear.finance.

Linear Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Linear Finance is a cross-chain compatible, decentralized delta-one asset protocol to cost-effectively and instantly create, manage, and trade synthetic assets with unlimited liquidity “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linear directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Linear should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Linear using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

