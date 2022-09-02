LiquidApps (DAPP) Price Reaches $0.0009 on Major Exchanges

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 22.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. One LiquidApps coin can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. LiquidApps has a total market capitalization of $612,516.13 and $1,148.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, LiquidApps has traded up 11.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00000480 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 50.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.18 or 0.00076183 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) is a coin. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,056,939,327 coins and its circulating supply is 709,902,294 coins. The official website for LiquidApps is www.liquidapps.io. The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LiquidApps’ official message board is medium.com/@liquidapps. LiquidApps’ official Twitter account is @LiquidAppsIO.

According to CryptoCompare, “LiquidApps is a technology company focused on optimizing decentralized development. It has empowered developers and companies with a suite of powerful services running on the first of LiquidApps’ inventions, the DAPP Network, which allows teams to accelerate their development milestones and deliver working products that solve real user problems. “

