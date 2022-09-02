Liquity USD (LUSD) Price Hits $1.02

Liquity USD (LUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 2nd. Liquity USD has a market capitalization of $185.23 million and approximately $3.10 million worth of Liquity USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Liquity USD coin can now be purchased for $1.02 or 0.00005059 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Liquity USD has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Liquity USD

Liquity USD is a coin. It was first traded on April 5th, 2021. Liquity USD’s total supply is 182,180,475 coins. Liquity USD’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol. The Reddit community for Liquity USD is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Liquity USD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw interest-free loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD (a USD pegged stablecoin) and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of 110%.In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Liquity USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Liquity USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

