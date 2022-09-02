Lisk (LSK) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.11 Million

Lisk (LSK) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. In the last seven days, Lisk has traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Lisk coin can now be bought for about $1.04 or 0.00005228 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Lisk has a market cap of $134.37 million and $2.11 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00015699 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0983 or 0.00000493 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00003907 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001149 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000926 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000018 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lisk Coin Profile

Lisk (CRYPTO:LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 128,900,445 coins. The Reddit community for Lisk is /r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Lisk is lisk.io. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @LiskHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Lisk is blog.lisk.io.

Lisk Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a crypto-currency and decentralized application platform. As a crypto-currency, much like Bitcoin and other alternatives, it provides a decentralized payment system and digital money network. The network itself operates using a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus model, that is secured by 101 democratically elected delegates. The Lisk decentralized application platform, its most powerful component, allows the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized applications and custom blockchains (sidechains) onto the Lisk blockchain. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block, which gets lowered by 1 every year until it reaches a stable block reward of 1 LISK per block. Lisk partnered with Microsoft to integrate Lisk into its Azure Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) program — meaning developers worldwide can develop, test, and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft's Azure cloud computing platform and infrastructure. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

