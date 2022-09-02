Litecoin Cash Price Hits $0.0039 on Major Exchanges (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded up 4.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 2nd. Litecoin Cash has a market capitalization of $3.01 million and approximately $1,016.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0039 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Mixin (XIN) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $194.29 or 0.00966742 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20,100.65 or 1.00014367 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001026 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 28.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Litecoin Cash Coin Profile

LCC is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 765,120,731 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Litecoin Cash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash was forked from Litecoin on 18 Feb 2018 at block 1371111, with a 10:1 Claim Ratio. For every 1 LTC held at the fork block, LTC holders could claim 10 LCC. After the fork block, Litecoin Cash switched to SHA256 proof-of-work hashes. This enables a new use for previously obsolete Bitcoin mining hardware.It’s also the world’s first blockchain to utilize HiveMine. The Hive, agent-based mining system, requires no specialised hardware.It's centered around the concept of worker bees, which can be created by any LCC holder, who then becomes a beekeeper. Once mature, worker bees have a finite lifespan during which they live inside the blockchain and help to secure it by minting blocks. Beekeepers will earn rewards whenever one of their bees mints a block. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Litecoin Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

