Lithium One Day Trading Volume Reaches $130,523.00 (LITH)

Lithium (LITH) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 2nd. One Lithium coin can now be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. Lithium has a total market cap of $3.82 million and $130,523.00 worth of Lithium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Lithium has traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005020 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 88.2% against the dollar and now trades at $169.41 or 0.00850412 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001648 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002259 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00830938 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00015887 BTC.
About Lithium
Lithium’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,778,015,493 coins. Lithium’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Lithium
