Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Shares Bought by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,575 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,574 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $4,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 505.9% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 224.6% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 55.6% in the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 71.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $145.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Macquarie raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.10.

In other news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.42, for a total value of $49,710.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,017,992.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LYV opened at $90.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $90.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.27. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.50 and a fifty-two week high of $127.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.87. The company has a market cap of $20.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -180.40 and a beta of 1.32.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.90) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 669.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

