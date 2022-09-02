LiveWire Ergogenics (OTCMKTS:LVVV) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.01

LiveWire Ergogenics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LVVV – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.01 and traded as low as $0.00. LiveWire Ergogenics shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 2,329,032 shares.

LiveWire Ergogenics Stock Up 2.0 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.01.

LiveWire Ergogenics Company Profile

LiveWire Ergogenics Inc focuses on acquiring, managing, and licensing special purpose real estate properties to produce handcrafted and organically grown cannabis products for medical and recreational adult-use in California. The company is based in Anaheim, California.

