LiveWire Ergogenics (OTCMKTS:LVVV) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.01

LiveWire Ergogenics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LVVV – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.01 and traded as low as $0.00. LiveWire Ergogenics shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 2,329,032 shares.
LiveWire Ergogenics Stock Up 2.0 %
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.01.
LiveWire Ergogenics Company Profile
LiveWire Ergogenics Inc focuses on acquiring, managing, and licensing special purpose real estate properties to produce handcrafted and organically grown cannabis products for medical and recreational adult-use in California. The company is based in Anaheim, California.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on LiveWire Ergogenics (LVVV)
- Could Nike Stock be Oversold, but Still Overvalued?
- Is Alcoa A Buy After Strong Q2 Results And More Share Buybacks?
- Will Royal Caribbean’s Broadband Partnership Drive Revenue?
- Chip Gear Maker Entegris Has Potential, But Is It Buyable Now?
- DocuSign Has Important Issues to Address When it Reports Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for LiveWire Ergogenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveWire Ergogenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.