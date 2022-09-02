LL Flooring (NYSE:LL) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

LL Flooring (NYSE:LL – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

LL Flooring Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of LL Flooring stock opened at $8.12 on Friday. LL Flooring has a 1 year low of $7.88 and a 1 year high of $21.33. The company has a market capitalization of $238.22 million, a P/E ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.19.

Get LL Flooring alerts:

LL Flooring (NYSE:LL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.10). LL Flooring had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 2.26%. The firm had revenue of $298.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that LL Flooring will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at LL Flooring

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Famous P. Rhodes acquired 6,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.86 per share, for a total transaction of $65,421.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 31,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,822.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 2.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of LL Flooring by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 29,257 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 5,577 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of LL Flooring by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,050,866 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,847,000 after acquiring an additional 32,400 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of LL Flooring during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of LL Flooring by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 105,104 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 4,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in LL Flooring by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 87,457 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 3,198 shares in the last quarter. 79.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About LL Flooring

(Get Rating)

LL Flooring Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species; waterproof vinyl plank, engineered hardwood, laminate, bamboo, porcelain tile, and cork products; and flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, underlayment, adhesives, and tools under the Bellawood and Coreluxe brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LL Flooring Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LL Flooring and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.