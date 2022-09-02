Lobstex Achieves Market Cap of $703,066.56 (LOBS)

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 142.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. Lobstex has a total market cap of $703,066.56 and $1.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Lobstex has traded up 19.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Lobstex coin can now be purchased for $0.0298 or 0.00000094 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ESBC (ESBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000473 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 54.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000026 BTC.

About Lobstex

LOBS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 23,606,862 coins. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lobstex’s official website is www.lobstex.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lobstex is an anonymous cryptocurrency using SwiftX instant transactions. It is widely distributed among all the base currency peers, ensuring that the system can remain available even when many nodes are compromised and a parallel between anonymous transactions to transparent consensus. With Lobstex Zerocoin technology users can 'mint' traceable LOBS into a private coin (untraceable LOBS) and then send or receive private transactions with the Zerocoin Protocol. The process of spending and minting new coins can be done for an infinite number of times ensuring full anonymity. “

Buying and Selling Lobstex

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lobstex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lobstex using one of the exchanges listed above.

