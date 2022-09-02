LOCGame Price Hits $0.0186 (LOCG)

LOCGame (LOCG) traded 16.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. One LOCGame coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0186 or 0.00000092 BTC on exchanges. LOCGame has a market cap of $935,017.74 and $139,594.00 worth of LOCGame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, LOCGame has traded down 13.4% against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 2,879.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,061.40 or 0.15108804 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004936 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001628 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002281 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.54 or 0.00816976 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00015879 BTC.
LOCGame Profile
LOCGame’s total supply is 148,053,144 coins and its circulating supply is 50,209,206 coins. LOCGame’s official Twitter account is @LOCgameio. The Reddit community for LOCGame is https://reddit.com/r/LOCGame.
Buying and Selling LOCGame
