LockTrip (LOC) Trading 2.2% Lower This Week

LockTrip (LOC) traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 2nd. LockTrip has a total market capitalization of $12.78 million and approximately $16,318.00 worth of LockTrip was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, LockTrip has traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar. One LockTrip coin can currently be bought for about $1.06 or 0.00005209 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get LockTrip alerts:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000840 BTC.

Blockasset (BLOCK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000380 BTC.

LocoMeta (LOCO) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Swinca (SWI) traded 64.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0x_nodes (BIOS) traded down 23% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000365 BTC.

LockTrip Profile

LockTrip is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2017. LockTrip’s total supply is 18,579,041 coins and its circulating supply is 12,032,452 coins. The Reddit community for LockTrip is /r/locktrip/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LockTrip’s official website is locktrip.com. LockTrip’s official message board is medium.com/@LockChainCo. LockTrip’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling LockTrip

According to CryptoCompare, “LockTrip is an Ethereum-based hotel booking and vacation rental marketplace. LOC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on LockTrip's marketplace. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LockTrip directly using US dollars.

