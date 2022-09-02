LockTrip Price Down 2.2% Over Last 7 Days (LOC)

LockTrip (LOC) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 1st. LockTrip has a market cap of $12.78 million and $16,318.00 worth of LockTrip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, LockTrip has traded down 2.2% against the dollar. One LockTrip coin can now be purchased for $1.06 or 0.00005209 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000893 BTC.

Blockasset (BLOCK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00000394 BTC.

LocoMeta (LOCO) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Swinca (SWI) traded 64.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0x_nodes (BIOS) traded down 23% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000365 BTC.

LockTrip Coin Profile

LockTrip (CRYPTO:LOC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2017. LockTrip’s total supply is 18,579,041 coins and its circulating supply is 12,032,452 coins. LockTrip’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here. LockTrip’s official message board is medium.com/@LockChainCo. The official website for LockTrip is locktrip.com. The Reddit community for LockTrip is /r/locktrip/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

LockTrip Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LockTrip is an Ethereum-based hotel booking and vacation rental marketplace. LOC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on LockTrip's marketplace. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LockTrip directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LockTrip should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LockTrip using one of the exchanges listed above.

