Locus Chain Price Hits $0.0671 (LOCUS)

Locus Chain (LOCUS) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. Locus Chain has a market cap of $59.06 million and approximately $2.04 million worth of Locus Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Locus Chain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0671 or 0.00000338 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Locus Chain has traded up 0.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Locus Chain Coin Profile

Locus Chain (CRYPTO:LOCUS) is a coin. Locus Chain’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 879,808,261 coins. Locus Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@locus_10211. Locus Chain’s official website is locuschain.com. Locus Chain’s official Twitter account is @LocusChain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Locus Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Locus Chain is a state of the art blockchain protocol that can maintain stable transaction time even if the number of nodes and transactions increase using Account Wise Transaction Chain (AWTC). Through the use of AWTC, Locus Chain is able to provide high transaction speed for every user in the eco-system and the network. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Locus Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Locus Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Locus Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

