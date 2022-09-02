Loop Capital Increases American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) Price Target to $49.00

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Loop Capital from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Loop Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 6.83% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded American Woodmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on American Woodmark in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on American Woodmark from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.25.

American Woodmark Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMWD opened at $52.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $872.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.79 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.07. American Woodmark has a 12-month low of $40.70 and a 12-month high of $76.36.

Insider Activity

American Woodmark ( NASDAQ:AMWD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $542.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.10 million. American Woodmark had a positive return on equity of 7.30% and a negative net margin of 1.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that American Woodmark will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Vance W. Tang bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.95 per share, with a total value of $419,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 57,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,416,068.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Vance W. Tang bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.95 per share, with a total value of $419,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 57,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,416,068.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael Scott Culbreth acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.13 per share, for a total transaction of $82,260.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,382,660.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMWD. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in American Woodmark by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 65,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,267,000 after acquiring an additional 5,815 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Woodmark during the fourth quarter worth $270,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in American Woodmark by 143.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 68,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,497,000 after acquiring an additional 40,690 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in American Woodmark by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 738,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,159,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in American Woodmark during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

American Woodmark Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, office, home organization, and hardware products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. It also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.

