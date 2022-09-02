Loopring Market Capitalization Tops $467.71 Million (LRC)

Loopring (LRC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 2nd. During the last seven days, Loopring has traded 6.8% lower against the dollar. One Loopring coin can now be purchased for $0.35 or 0.00001756 BTC on major exchanges. Loopring has a total market capitalization of $467.71 million and approximately $32.07 million worth of Loopring was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Loopring

Loopring (LRC) is a coin. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Loopring’s total supply is 1,373,873,437 coins and its circulating supply is 1,330,119,710 coins. Loopring’s official message board is medium.com/loopring-protocol. Loopring’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Loopring is loopring.org. The Reddit community for Loopring is /r/loopringorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Loopring Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Loopring is an open, multilateral token exchange protocol for decentralized exchange on the Ethereum blockchain. Loopring is intended to serve as a common building block with open standards, driving interoperability among decentralized applications (DAPPs) that incorporate exchange functionality. Trades are executed by a system of Ethereum smart contracts that are publicly accessible, free to use, and that any dApp can hook into. Loopring’s token is based on the ERC20 Ethereum Token Standard and can be liquidated through a Loopring smart contract. LRC is an Ethereum Token “

