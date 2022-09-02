Lossless (LSS) Hits Market Cap of $9.38 Million

Lossless (LSS) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. Lossless has a total market cap of $9.38 million and $177,705.00 worth of Lossless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lossless coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000840 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Lossless has traded 12.3% lower against the dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 2,776.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,068.80 or 0.15276471 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004978 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001630 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002289 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00824018 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00016020 BTC.
About Lossless
Lossless’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,572,672 coins. Lossless’ official Twitter account is @losslessdefi.
Buying and Selling Lossless
