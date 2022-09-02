Lossless (LSS) Hits Market Cap of $9.38 Million

Lossless (LSS) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. Lossless has a total market cap of $9.38 million and $177,705.00 worth of Lossless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lossless coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000840 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Lossless has traded 12.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 2,776.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,068.80 or 0.15276471 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004978 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001630 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002289 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00824018 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00016020 BTC.

Lossless’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,572,672 coins. Lossless’ official Twitter account is @losslessdefi.

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lossless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lossless should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lossless using one of the exchanges listed above.

