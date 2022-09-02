LuaSwap (LUA) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1,007.00

LuaSwap (LUA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. LuaSwap has a market cap of $2.48 million and approximately $1,007.00 worth of LuaSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LuaSwap coin can currently be purchased for $0.0135 or 0.00000068 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, LuaSwap has traded down 1.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

LuaSwap Coin Profile

LuaSwap (CRYPTO:LUA) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2020. LuaSwap’s total supply is 241,812,589 coins and its circulating supply is 183,469,320 coins. LuaSwap’s official Twitter account is @LuaSwap.

LuaSwap Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LuaSwap.org is a multi-chain liquidity protocol for emerging token projects with no seed investment, founder’s fees, or pre-mining. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LuaSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LuaSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LuaSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

