Lufax (NYSE:LU) Trading Up 5.9%

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Get Rating) was up 5.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.36 and last traded at $4.34. Approximately 136,983 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 5,891,239 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LU shares. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Lufax in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.40 target price for the company. CICC Research started coverage on Lufax in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, CLSA downgraded Lufax from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.80.

Get Lufax alerts:

Lufax Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of -0.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.87 and a 200-day moving average of $5.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Lufax Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Lufax

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 11%. Lufax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.99%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LU. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lufax by 1,344.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 5,299 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lufax during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Lufax during the second quarter valued at $43,000. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lufax by 275.7% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 6,066 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Lufax by 1,442.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 9,503 shares during the period. 15.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lufax

(Get Rating)

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

Read More

