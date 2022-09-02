Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Purchased by Tompkins Financial Corp

Tompkins Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 2,333.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LULU. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 641.7% during the 1st quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 89 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of LULU opened at $294.45 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $301.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $314.06. The firm has a market cap of $37.58 billion, a PE ratio of 37.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.30. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12 month low of $251.51 and a 12 month high of $485.83.

Insider Activity

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.34. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 39.23% and a net margin of 15.36%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Kourtney Gibson acquired 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $280.12 per share, for a total transaction of $56,024.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,716.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LULU shares. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $377.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $382.00 to $396.00 in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $375.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $405.96.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

