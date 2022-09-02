Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Holdings Trimmed by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 496,743 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,808 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $5,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 122,226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Lumen Technologies by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 33,874 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in Lumen Technologies by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 12,793 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its stake in Lumen Technologies by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 19,720 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lumen Technologies by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 11,042 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Lumen Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Lumen Technologies from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. TheStreet downgraded Lumen Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Lumen Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 5th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

Lumen Technologies Stock Up 1.1 %

Lumen Technologies Dividend Announcement

Shares of LUMN stock opened at $10.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.31 and a twelve month high of $14.49. The company has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.19, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 29th. Lumen Technologies’s payout ratio is 51.55%.

About Lumen Technologies

(Get Rating)

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.