LunchMoney (LMY) Price Down 5.3% This Week

LunchMoney (LMY) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 2nd. LunchMoney has a total market cap of $150,115.27 and approximately $3.00 worth of LunchMoney was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, LunchMoney has traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar. One LunchMoney coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004925 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20,310.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004417 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005032 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004924 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002518 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.98 or 0.00132827 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00035275 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.25 or 0.00084941 BTC.

About LunchMoney

LunchMoney is a coin. It was first traded on March 15th, 2018. LunchMoney’s total supply is 189,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 144,905,948 coins. The official website for LunchMoney is www.lunchmoney.io. The official message board for LunchMoney is medium.com/@lunchmoney. LunchMoney’s official Twitter account is @LunchToken.

LunchMoney Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Restaurant P.I. is a Blockchain decentralized platform that serves as a portal between local restaurant owners and customers. Blockchain technology ensures transparency and trust in the business and customer relationship. Exclusive deals and discounts are offered to loyal customers and authentic feedback is rewarded with cryptocurrencies. Lunch Money is a universal loyalty rewards program that incentivizes real feedback from restaurant and eatery patrons worldwide. Lunch Money is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum Blockchain. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LunchMoney directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LunchMoney should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LunchMoney using one of the exchanges listed above.

