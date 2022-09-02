Lunyr (LUN) Price Reaches $0.0216 on Top Exchanges

Lunyr (LUN) traded up 11.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 1st. Lunyr has a total market capitalization of $49,616.98 and $5.00 worth of Lunyr was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lunyr coin can currently be bought for $0.0216 or 0.00000107 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Lunyr has traded up 3.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Lunyr alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004956 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20,180.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004394 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005065 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004956 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002533 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.98 or 0.00133709 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00034354 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00085226 BTC.

Lunyr Coin Profile

LUN is a coin. Its genesis date was March 29th, 2017. Lunyr’s total supply is 2,703,356 coins and its circulating supply is 2,297,853 coins. Lunyr’s official website is lunyr.com. The Reddit community for Lunyr is /r/Lunyr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lunyr’s official Twitter account is @Lunyrinc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Lunyr Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lunyr is an Ethereum-based crowdsourced encyclopedia that rewards users with app tokens for peer-reviewing and contributing information, thus providing reliable, accurate information. The LUN tokens will be used to place ads on the platform. They function as part of the incentive system to drive contribution, peer review, and dispute and quality resolution. That platform itself is a crowdsourced decentralized knowledge base where contributors earn LUN tokens. Lunyr's mission is to develop solutions that fundamentally change the way we publish, store, and exchange information. Through the use of blockchain technology, we enable individuals to capture the world's knowledge in a medium that is ubiquitous, censorship-resistant, and immortal. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lunyr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lunyr should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lunyr using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lunyr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lunyr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.