Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL) Shares Up 4.9%

Shares of Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL – Get Rating) shot up 4.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.60 and last traded at $6.60. 2,532 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 868,595 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.29.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Lyell Immunopharma from $21.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.50 and a 200-day moving average of $5.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.86 and a beta of -1.97.

Lyell Immunopharma ( NASDAQ:LYEL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $35.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 million. Lyell Immunopharma had a negative return on equity of 25.87% and a negative net margin of 566.14%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lyell Immunopharma during the second quarter worth $38,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Lyell Immunopharma by 76.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,940 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Lyell Immunopharma in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lyell Immunopharma in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Lyell Immunopharma in the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.25% of the company’s stock.

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc, a T cell reprogramming company, engages in developing T cell therapies for patients with solid tumors. The company develops therapies using technology platforms, such as Gen-R, an ex vivo genetic reprogramming technology to overcome T cell exhaustion; and Epi-R, an ex vivo epigenetic reprogramming technology to generate population of T cells with durable stemness.

