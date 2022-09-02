Lyra 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $99,634.00 (LYRA)

Lyra (LYRA) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. One Lyra coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000548 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Lyra has traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar. Lyra has a market capitalization of $7.11 million and approximately $99,634.00 worth of Lyra was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 79.8% against the dollar and now trades at $299.00 or 0.01497466 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005009 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001653 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002267 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00828999 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00015560 BTC.

Lyra Profile

Lyra’s official website is lyra.live. Lyra’s official Twitter account is @LYRAblockchain.

Lyra Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lyra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lyra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lyra using one of the exchanges listed above.

