Macquarie Bank Limited (MBLPC) to Issue Interim Dividend of $1.42 on September 20th

Macquarie Bank Limited (ASX:MBLPC – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, July 12th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of 1.417 per share on Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, September 4th.

Macquarie Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various commercial banking and retail financial services. It offers personal banking, wealth management, business banking, and vehicle finance products and services to retail clients, advisers, brokers, and business clients. The company also offers corporate and structured finance, transaction accounts, home loans, credit cards, online banking, asset financing, and leasing services.

