Maker Market Cap Hits $739.90 Million (MKR)

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 2nd. Over the last week, Maker has traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar. One Maker coin can now be bought for about $756.83 or 0.03765729 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Maker has a total market capitalization of $739.90 million and $124.26 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004977 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20,097.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004456 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005086 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004976 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002545 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.72 or 0.00132942 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00034486 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00085651 BTC.
Maker Profile
MKR is a coin. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 977,631 coins. Maker’s official website is makerdao.com. The Reddit community for Maker is /r/MakerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maker’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Maker Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
