MakiSwap (MAKI) Trading Down 12% This Week

MakiSwap (MAKI) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 2nd. MakiSwap has a market capitalization of $175,954.95 and approximately $10,775.00 worth of MakiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MakiSwap coin can currently be bought for about $0.0026 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, MakiSwap has traded down 12% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MakiSwap alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005020 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 88.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $169.41 or 0.00850412 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001648 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002259 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00830938 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00015887 BTC.

MakiSwap Profile

MakiSwap’s total supply is 96,576,637 coins and its circulating supply is 68,971,718 coins. MakiSwap’s official Twitter account is @makiswap.

MakiSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MakiSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MakiSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MakiSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MakiSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MakiSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.