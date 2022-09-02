MakiSwap (MAKI) Trading Down 12% This Week

MakiSwap (MAKI) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 2nd. MakiSwap has a market capitalization of $175,954.95 and approximately $10,775.00 worth of MakiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MakiSwap coin can currently be bought for about $0.0026 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, MakiSwap has traded down 12% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005020 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 88.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $169.41 or 0.00850412 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001648 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002259 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00830938 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00015887 BTC.
MakiSwap Profile
MakiSwap’s total supply is 96,576,637 coins and its circulating supply is 68,971,718 coins. MakiSwap’s official Twitter account is @makiswap.
MakiSwap Coin Trading
