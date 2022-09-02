Manchester City Fan Token Achieves Market Capitalization of $24.21 Million (CITY)

Manchester City Fan Token (CITY) traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 2nd. One Manchester City Fan Token coin can now be bought for approximately $6.90 or 0.00033891 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Manchester City Fan Token has a market capitalization of $24.21 million and $10.05 million worth of Manchester City Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Manchester City Fan Token has traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Manchester City Fan Token Profile

Manchester City Fan Token (CITY) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 22nd, 2021. Manchester City Fan Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,508,140 coins. Manchester City Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @socios. The official website for Manchester City Fan Token is www.socios.com.

Buying and Selling Manchester City Fan Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Socios.com is a mobile app for football fans, it's designed to get the users closer to the team they love by allowing them – the superfans – to vote on club-specific decisions. As well as the right to vote, users get access to unique rewards – once-in-a-lifetime experiences, exclusive merchandise, prediction games, match-day challenges, and more.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Manchester City Fan Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Manchester City Fan Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Manchester City Fan Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

