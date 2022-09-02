Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU) Shares Sold by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 759,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,648 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc. owned approximately 1.44% of Manchester United worth $10,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its position in Manchester United by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 14,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Manchester United by 4,255.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,234 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Manchester United by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 148,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 4,909 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Manchester United by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 205,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Manchester United by 5.8% in the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 203,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,947,000 after acquiring an additional 11,136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.52% of the company’s stock.

Manchester United Trading Down 0.3 %

Manchester United stock opened at $13.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $707.45 million, a PE ratio of -10.39 and a beta of 0.71. Manchester United plc has a 12-month low of $10.41 and a 12-month high of $20.86.

About Manchester United

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. The company operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. It develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.

