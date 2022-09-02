Mannatech, Incorporated (MTEX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 on September 28th

Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th.

Mannatech has increased its dividend payment by an average of 21.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Shares of Mannatech stock opened at $25.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 1.27. Mannatech has a 1-year low of $15.49 and a 1-year high of $43.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.02.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Mannatech from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mannatech in a research note on Friday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Mannatech stock. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Rating) by 1,090.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,142 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,542 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.37% of Mannatech worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 23.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mannatech, Incorporated operates as a health and wellness company worldwide. It develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management products. The company primarily sells its products directly, as well as through e-commerce and network marketing channels.

