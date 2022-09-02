MAP Protocol (MAP) Market Cap Reaches $28.60 Million

MAP Protocol (MAP) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 2nd. One MAP Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.0136 or 0.00000067 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MAP Protocol has a total market capitalization of $28.60 million and approximately $368,920.00 worth of MAP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MAP Protocol has traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About MAP Protocol

MAP Protocol launched on September 11th, 2019. MAP Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,105,183,690 coins. The official message board for MAP Protocol is medium.com/marcopolo-protocol. MAP Protocol’s official website is www.maplabs.io. The Reddit community for MAP Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/MarcoPoloProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MAP Protocol’s official Twitter account is @marcopologlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MAP Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “MarcoPolo Protocol is an open, fully decentralized, chain-to-chain interoperation protocol that enables the interoperability of multiple independently verifiable consensus blockchains without a relay chain. MarcoPolo Protocol expects to construct a future inter-chain-net, which is interoperable and chain-to-chain based. The ecosystem built on MarcoPolo Protocol can provide a solid infrastructure for finance, AI, IoT, traceability, and governance filed by cross-chain communication, privacy computation, shared storage, etc… “

