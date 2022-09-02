MAPS (MAPS) Price Tops $0.15

MAPS (MAPS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 2nd. During the last week, MAPS has traded down 1.6% against the dollar. One MAPS coin can currently be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000746 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MAPS has a total market cap of $6.86 million and $243,183.00 worth of MAPS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000091 BTC.

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001280 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000791 BTC.

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0910 or 0.00000450 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

EgoPlatform (EGO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001017 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00008740 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002297 BTC.

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000063 BTC.

MAPS (CRYPTO:MAPS) is a PoH coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 6th, 2020. MAPS’s total supply is 9,999,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 45,464,869 coins. MAPS’s official Twitter account is @MAPS_ME.

According to CryptoCompare, “Maps.me is an offline mapping application. Over the last nine years, Maps.me has been trusted by 140M users, with over 60M people using Maps.me last year to navigate across 195 countries. This trusted travel companion provides turn-by-turn routing, travel guides, and detailed mapping. The Maps.me application is driven by the MAPS token holders. Each token represents one vote and the token holders will vote on binding governance initiatives related to Maps.me. The MAPS token consists of key DeFi components and is built on the Serum DEX and Solana blockchain. Solana blockchain uses Proof of History as it's proof type. Proof of history is a sequence of computation that can provide a way to cryptographically verify passage of time between two events. It uses a cryptographically secure function written so that output cannot be predicted from the input, and must be completely executed to generate the output.The function is run in a sequence on a single core, its previous output as the current input, periodically recording the current output, and how many times its been called. The output can then be re-computed and verified by external computers in parallel by checking each sequence segment on a separate core. “

