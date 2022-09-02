Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Trading 5.8% Higher

Shares of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) traded up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $12.22 and last traded at $12.20. 61,031 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 18,795,468 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley reduced their price target on Marathon Digital from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Marathon Digital from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Digital from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Chardan Capital began coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on Marathon Digital from $50.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.

Get Marathon Digital alerts:

Marathon Digital Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 5.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.94. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Insider Activity

Marathon Digital ( NASDAQ:MARA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.49). Marathon Digital had a positive return on equity of 6.10% and a negative net margin of 114.11%. The firm had revenue of $24.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Kevin A. Denuccio purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.72 per share, with a total value of $68,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 105,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,440,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 5.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marathon Digital

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Marathon Digital by 111.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 4,046 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,130,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,139,000 after purchasing an additional 6,374 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Marathon Digital by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 8,614 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Marathon Digital by 171.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 180,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,918,000 after buying an additional 113,808 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Marathon Digital by 957.0% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.59% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Digital

(Get Rating)

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 8,115 bitcoins, which included the 4,794 bitcoins held in the investment fund.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.