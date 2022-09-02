Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Shares Sold by Pitcairn Co.

Pitcairn Co. lessened its holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,413 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MRO. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Marathon Oil during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MRO shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Marathon Oil from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Barclays decreased their target price on Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Marathon Oil from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.19.

MRO opened at $24.92 on Friday. Marathon Oil Co. has a one year low of $11.02 and a one year high of $33.24. The company has a market cap of $17.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.91, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is currently 7.58%.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

