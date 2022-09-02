MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Trading Down 3.9%

MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 3.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $36.56 and last traded at $36.77. 1,998 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 303,874 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley cut shares of MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $84.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Northcoast Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of MarineMax in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MarineMax presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.60.

Get MarineMax alerts:

MarineMax Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $775.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.61.

Insider Buying and Selling at MarineMax

MarineMax ( NYSE:HZO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The specialty retailer reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $688.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.21 million. MarineMax had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 29.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.59 EPS. Analysts forecast that MarineMax, Inc. will post 8.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MarineMax news, Director Hilliard M. Eure sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total value of $122,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $733,092.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Joseph Allen Watters sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total value of $424,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 89,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,795,454.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Hilliard M. Eure sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total transaction of $122,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,990 shares in the company, valued at $733,092.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HZO. James Investment Research Inc. grew its position in MarineMax by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 43,168 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 15,493 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in MarineMax by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 630,288 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,212,000 after purchasing an additional 34,598 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in MarineMax by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 79,439 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,690,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of MarineMax in the 1st quarter worth $851,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MarineMax by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 75,380 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,451,000 after acquiring an additional 5,136 shares during the period. 97.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MarineMax

(Get Rating)

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MarineMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarineMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.