Marlin Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $8.41 Million (POND)

Marlin (POND) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. Marlin has a total market capitalization of $41.58 million and $8.41 million worth of Marlin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Marlin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0106 or 0.00000054 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Marlin has traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00028957 BTC.

XRUN (XRUN) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002034 BTC.

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy (KNCL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00008709 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

OKC Token (OKT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.81 or 0.00084561 BTC.

Bubblefong (BBF) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.05 or 0.00040481 BTC.

JUST (JST) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Render Token (RNDR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002605 BTC.

Celer Network (CELR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000087 BTC.

NEST Protocol (NEST) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Marlin Profile

Marlin is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on December 21st, 2020. Marlin’s total supply is 5,033,753,055 coins and its circulating supply is 3,906,753,055 coins. Marlin’s official website is www.marlin.pro. The Reddit community for Marlin is https://reddit.com/r/marlinprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Marlin’s official Twitter account is @marlinprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Marlin is medium.com/marlin-protocol.

Buying and Selling Marlin

According to CryptoCompare, “Marlin is an open protocol designed to provide high-performance programmable network infrastructure for DeFi and Web 3.0.The Marlin Network is able to achieve global latencies of <150ms. This enables developers to build high-performance responsive distributed systems (including blockchains and dapps). It can scale to a large number of nodes without compromising on performance. Developers are no longer limited by the fanout capabilities of a single node.Telegram | Discord | Facebook | GithubWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Marlin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Marlin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Marlin using one of the exchanges listed above.

