Maro (MARO) Trading Up 0.4% Over Last Week

Maro (MARO) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. Maro has a market capitalization of $21.11 million and $164,342.00 worth of Maro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maro coin can currently be bought for $0.0281 or 0.00000140 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Maro has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Maro Profile

Maro is a coin. Its launch date was March 6th, 2018. Maro’s total supply is 971,940,928 coins and its circulating supply is 750,524,646 coins. Maro’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Maro is https://reddit.com/r/TTC_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Maro is medium.com/ttc-official-blog. Maro’s official website is ma.ro/#.

Maro Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Maro is designed to provide an efficient easy-to-use platform for value exchange and secure financial service for global citizens. “

