Martingale Asset Management L P Sells 299 Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Martingale Asset Management L P reduced its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 299 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $2,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 22.4% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 338,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,269,000 after acquiring an additional 61,960 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 64.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,298,000 after purchasing an additional 14,107 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the first quarter worth $227,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the first quarter worth $3,071,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 14.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 144,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,078,000 after purchasing an additional 18,641 shares in the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE NSA opened at $51.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.46. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 51.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 12 month low of $45.13 and a 12 month high of $70.04.

National Storage Affiliates Trust ( NYSE:NSA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.13). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 14.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is presently 222.22%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $78.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.50.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

