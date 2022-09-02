Martingale Asset Management L P Sells 600 Shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Martingale Asset Management L P cut its holdings in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned about 0.05% of Casella Waste Systems worth $2,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 232.6% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,074,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $181,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,370 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 1,834.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 421,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,009,000 after acquiring an additional 399,763 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 534.1% in the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 395,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,694,000 after purchasing an additional 333,402 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Casella Waste Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,090,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Casella Waste Systems by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,491,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,401,000 after acquiring an additional 115,699 shares during the last quarter. 96.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Casella Waste Systems alerts:

Insider Activity at Casella Waste Systems

In other news, Director Douglas R. Casella sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.08, for a total transaction of $1,681,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 208,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,553,633.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Casella Waste Systems news, CFO Edmond Coletta sold 10,000 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.79, for a total transaction of $837,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 148,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,431,168.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas R. Casella sold 20,000 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.08, for a total value of $1,681,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 208,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,553,633.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,600 shares of company stock worth $3,079,431. Company insiders own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Casella Waste Systems Stock Performance

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CWST. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st.

Shares of CWST opened at $81.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.11. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.90 and a 1 year high of $92.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.56, a P/E/G ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $78.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.64.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $283.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.48 million. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Casella Waste Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Casella Waste Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casella Waste Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.