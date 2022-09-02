Martingale Asset Management L P Trims Holdings in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Martingale Asset Management L P trimmed its stake in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,565 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,573 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned approximately 0.06% of Ryder System worth $2,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ryder System by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,791 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Burney Co. boosted its stake in Ryder System by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Burney Co. now owns 5,207 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Ryder System by 146.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 429 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ryder System by 59.7% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 749 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 2.2% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 87.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

R has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens increased their target price on Ryder System from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Wolfe Research raised Ryder System from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Ryder System from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Ryder System from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.33.

Ryder System Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of R stock opened at $75.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.98. Ryder System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.71 and a fifty-two week high of $93.05.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $4.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.69. Ryder System had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 27.48%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.40 EPS. Ryder System’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Ryder System, Inc. will post 14.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ryder System Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th. This is an increase from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is 17.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Rajeev Ravindran sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.60, for a total transaction of $213,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,493.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

