Masari Market Cap Tops $100,361.59 (MSR)

Masari (MSR) traded up 10.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. During the last week, Masari has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Masari coin can currently be bought for $0.0060 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular exchanges. Masari has a total market cap of $100,361.59 and approximately $17.00 worth of Masari was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,000.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,581.81 or 0.07908936 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000308 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00027002 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.52 or 0.00162619 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $61.93 or 0.00309644 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $152.34 or 0.00761687 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $116.41 or 0.00582035 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001124 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Masari Profile

Masari (CRYPTO:MSR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 2nd, 2017. Masari’s total supply is 16,726,724 coins. Masari’s official Twitter account is @masaricurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Masari is forum.getmasari.org. The Reddit community for Masari is /r/masari and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Masari is getmasari.org.

Masari Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Masari is a privacy-focused PoW cryptocurrency based on CryptoNight algorithm. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Masari directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Masari should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Masari using one of the exchanges listed above.

